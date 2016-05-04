45/15 school calendar option discussion continues in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Discussion about adding more 45/15 calendar options is continuing in Rochester.

Right now, Longfellow Elementary (K-5) is the only school in the district that offers the options where students attend school for 45 days in a row and then have a 15-day intercession.

District leaders say families district-wide can apply for the option, but sometimes there’s more interest than there are seats available.

During the School Board meeting on Tuesday night, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brenda Lewis explained that the next steps will be to gather input from families, staff and community stakeholders to see how much interest is out there.

“We’re not sure what the input is going to say obviously so we’re not sure what kind of a proposal or plan would be brought forward, but that’s really kind of the next steps of how to get us there,” Lewis says.

Once that data is gathered over the next several months, it will be analyzed by a core team that will look for trends. A potential proposal could be brought to the School Board by November or December.