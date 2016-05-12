Bullying now a public health issue

MASON CITY, Iowa – The National Academies Of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says bullying should no longer be dismissed as merely a matter of “kids beings kids.” Now a local organization is taking action to address this serious public health problem.

Experts are now saying bullying has links to mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and poor grades.

While there are many approaches to dealing with the problem, they say zero-tolerance policies are ineffective because the moment victims bull back they could suffer the repercussions.

“So I’m suspended, but for the last 12 years no one has taken a stand for me. So I think that’s where I’m not a huge fan of zero-tolerance,” says Mary Ingham, crisis intervention executive director.

Nicholas Determan, C.W.E.S. director of Francis Lauer Youth Services, agrees.

“What we find with at-risk youth is out-of-school suspension is exactly what they want — to be placed out of school, so we’re only benefiting the kids in their minds when they’re doing something wrong — we give them what they want.”

The Mason City Youth Task Force hosted a Mental Health First Aid Workshop at North Iowa Area Community College to teach parents and teachers how to help struggling children.

“We’re trying to bring prevention into this situation. There’s a lot of stigma involved with mental health. Mental health is something that we as a community don’t recognize or we sit there and look at someone else to help that child,” says Determan.