Local law makers ask Minnesotans to contact Gov. Dayton about special session

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some law makers in our area are asking all Minnesotans, particularly those in the southeast area to contact Gov. Mark Dayton and ask him to call a special session so the legislature can pass a bonding bill.

At the end of the session last week, the bill failed due to a last-minute amendment, but according to State Sen. Carls Nelson (R), it did have great bipartisan support.

Included in the proposed bill is funding to ensure the Rochester International Airport can make the necessary upgrades to keep it’s international status.There is a July 1st deadline for RST to have funding in place for the federal upgrades.

“The Governor is very responsive when Minnesotans weigh in, that’s why I’m asking people to call or contact him. He listens and I think it’s important that he hears from Minnesotans about the importance of this,” says Nelson.

Gov. Mark Dayton

651-201-3400

mark.dayton@state.mn.us