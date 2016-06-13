The danger of synthetic drugs

KIMT News 3 – The number of deaths related to heroin has gone up over 130 percent since 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and synthetic drugs are also playing a big part in that increase.

Michael Fowler, like many, doesn’t know much about synthetic drugs.

“I know that sometimes they try to produce drugs that have the same effects as other recreational drugs but that aren’t criminalized,” he says.

While little is known about them, such as the ingredients and level of danger each drug possesses, those at Prairie Ridge Integrated Healthcare say one thing is for sure — the number of folks using synthetic drugs is on the rise.

“We’re hearing about it a little bit more and definitely when things make the news we hear about it,” says Meagan Wentz, prevention specialist at Prairie Ridge Integrated Healthcare.

She says one of the reasons some abusers are turning to the artificial drug.

“Those who sell the synthetic drugs are not usually FDA-regulated,” Wentz says. “When the substance finally is regulated and deemed illegal, the seller will change the components so it doesn’t fit the category anymore.”

With these substances being legal, it is also easier to obtain them — a quick Google search and you can find multiple leads on where to buy the substance.

“Just by taking a pain medication as prescribed, that alone is enough for somebody to potentially become addicted to it,” says Wentz. “Many think it’s safe because the doctor has given us a medication that we take as prescribed. Our bodies can create tolerance to that drug.”