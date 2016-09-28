MnDOT celebrates two awards

ROCHESTER, Minn. – They ensure the roads we travel on each day are safe and now they are being honored for a different reason.

Two MnDOT groups of workers, one in Albert Lea the other in Rochester, are getting state awards from MnDOT for being innovative and cost savers.

For example, in Rochester, crews were able to create a inspection vehicle powered by radio operation that can look inside culverts and pipes to see if they need fixing. Prior to this, crews were not able to go in themselves and would have to ask for equipment from the Twin Cities area.

In Albert Lea, employees were able to add native grasses and flowers along Interstate 35 to cut down on the possible snow drifting.