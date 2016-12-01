Rochester man arrested with meth, stun gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man faces several charges after police found him with methamphetamine, ammunition and a stun gun on Wednesday.

Officers searched the home at 2315 Lane SE, trailer #14 as part of an ongoing drug investigation. They had information that someone was selling a large amount of methamphetamine from the trailer, and a search warrant was put out for the trailer and a vehicle.

Officers found 3 ounces of the drug and $1,000 in cash and were able to stop that vehicle from leaving, arresting 35-year-old Jeremiah Siewert.

Inside the home, investigators found ammunition and a stun gun.

Siewert faces charges of first- and third-degree controlled substance sales, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and charges for being a felon in possession of the ammunition and stun gun.