A museum is archiving their city’s documents

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Freeborn County Historical Museum is helping Albert Lea archive all of its city documents.

The museum received around $100,000 between three grants to help with this project. That includes $7,000 from the city. Also, $71,000 comes from the Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

As of today more than 12,700 pages of the city’s minutes, ordinances and resolutions are scanned. The document archives are from 1878 to 1964.

This is a way to make sure that all of the important information is safe because the original books are falling apart.

“These types of things are public documents, but they’re very fragile,” said Pat Mulso, volunteer for the Freeborn County Historical Museum. “The bindings are actually coming apart. So by scanning them in the museum, we’re preserving them for the future. Then we will also house the books in our new archive area.”

Mulso was the executive director for the museum for 11 before retiring. This project was always a goal of hers.

“I wrote the grants once our building additions were done and they were actually awarded just before I retired,” said Mulso. “So then I could be the project director and see them through to the end. That is very rewarding for me because it was a dream I had right from the beginning.”

