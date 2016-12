MASON CITY, Iowa – The man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Mason City is pleading not guilty.

60-year-old Larry Donell Whaley is charged with 1st degree murder for allegedly shooting Samantha Teeter in the head on December 2. Teeter was transported to a hospital in Rochester, where she later died.

Whaley is scheduled to stand trial on March 7, 2017.

He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $500,000 bond.