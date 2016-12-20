Alatus gets final approval

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The landscape of a local downtown is set to change after a major development gets final approval.

Alatus, which is a 13-story building slated to go up near Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester did get the final green light from city council members this week. The $100 million, or so, project will be mixed use for residential and commercial. We talked to Mayor Ardell Brede about this development and he tells us despite some being against the move, it will be a great asset to have for the community moving forward, especially since it’s tied to Destination Medical Center.