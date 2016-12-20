Forest City Schools does away with Spring Break

FOREST CITY, Iowa- The Forest City School Board has voted to do away with spring break as a way to end the school year earlier.

School officials say the board made the decision to survey the community about the change to the school calendar after a state code forced schools to start later in August. They say getting rid of the five day break will allow for an earlier start for those attending summer school as well as make it so athletes don’t have to take finals during tournament days.

“Your calendar really should be and is a community calendar, what fits best for you guys,” says Forest City School Superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “Everybody does it a little bit different. We took the pulse of our community and this is where they were at.”

Lehmann says the students will still have an Easter break for those who want to travel during the holiday.

This would take effect during the 2017-18 school year.