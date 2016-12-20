Four people injured in Charles City crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As of Wednesday afternoon, Mayo Clinic says Anthony Schmitz is listed in fair condition, Heather Meyer is in good condition and Mary Jane Schmitz’s status is undetermined.

Previous story below.

DES MOINES, Iowa – A head-on collision Tuesday injured four people in Floyd County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 4:50 pm on Highway 18, west of Commercial Avenue in Charles City. 44-year-old Anthony Schmitz of Ionia was driving west, crossed the center line and struck the eastbound vehicle driven by 52-year-old Heather Meyer of Bassett.

Schmitz, Meyer and two passengers in Schmitz’ vehicle, 11-year-old Mary Jane Schmitz and 10-year-old Miley Schmitz, were all hurt. Miley Schmitz was taken by ambulance to the Floyd County Medical Center. The other three were flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Three of the four people involved were not wearing their seat belts. Meyer had hers on and authorities say it may have saved her life.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City police and fire and AMR Ambulance all assisted at the scene.