Fundraiser for family who lost their son

MASON CITY, Iowa – One local restaurant is holding a fundraiser Tuesday to help a family recently hit by tragedy.

The Gonzalez family lost their son, 3-year-old Vicente, in a house fire 10 days ago. On Tuesday, Boulder Tap House is donating 15 percent of all sales to the family to help with funeral costs and replacing items lost in the fire.

Vicente’s mom is an employee at the restaurant, which means this situation hits close to home for her co-workers.

“Any tragedy like this you want to help any way you can,” Assistant Manager Beau Arends said. “Having her be an employee here it kind of hits a little closer to home so we just want to help her anyway we can.”

Boulder Tap House is open until 11 p.m. If you would like to contribute after Tuesday, you can drop off donations at the restaurant.