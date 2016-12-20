Lenz gets life in prison

By Published: Updated:
lenz-and-domestic-violence-vo

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa – Nicholas Lenz, 23, has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole after being convicted of first-degree kidnapping and willful injury.

During his sentencing on Tuesday, Lenz reportedly made outbursts and refused to look at the judge. He was also asked to behave himself after continuously looking at the victim, who was present in the courtroom.

The defense asked for a new trial in the case and was denied. Lenz reportedly shook his head as the judge said he received a fair trial.

The victim spoke at the sentencing, saying she’s becoming more self-confident and going back to college. She said Lenz lied a lot throughout the trial and she wants to inspire others to speak up.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s