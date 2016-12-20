Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, December 20th

HS GB
West Hancock 77, Newman 50
Garrigan 51, North Iowa 43
Boelter (BG): 26 points
Riceville 67, Waterloo Christian 27
Lanesboro 52, G-E 25
Hayfield 87, Triton 42
GHV 78, Eagle Grove 48
West Fork 41, Osage 39
Mason City 62, Fort Dodge 54
K-M 66, Lourdes 45
Alden-Conger 57, Sch. Acadmey 30
Rockford 56, St. Ansgar 28
North Union 50, Lake Mills 31
N-K 29, Central Springs 38
Clear Lake 61, IF-A 28
HS BB
Hayfield 61, Triton 48
GHV 90, Eagle Grove 40
Glenville-Emmons 39, L-P 56
West Hancock 62, Newman 45
Lourdes 75, K-M 51
Humboldt 57, H-D 29
Cotter 40, Fillmore Central 38
N-K 33, Central Springs 56
Riceville 63, Waterloo Christian 42
St. Ansgar 65, Rockford 63
Fort Dodge 53, Mason City 49
NRHEG 73, L-H 47
Forest City 63, B-K 27
Garrigan 64, North Iowa 43
Osage 65, West Fork 63 Final/OT
IF-A 74, Clear Lake 72
Charles City 78, New Hampton 63
HS Boys Hockey
Albert Lea 2, Century 1
HS Wrestling
Rockford 54, North Butler 21
N-K 54, North Union 6
G-T-R-A 57, N-K 18
N-K 36, WBM 30
Crestwood 60, Rockford 24
Crestwood 64, North Butler 12
NFV 39, Rockford 34
Lake Mills 60, Eagle Grove 9
Lake Mills 63, West Hancock 12
Clear Lake 33, Spencer 34
-Spencer wins on criteria