Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, December 20th

HS GB

West Hancock 77, Newman 50

Garrigan 51, North Iowa 43
Boelter (BG): 26 points

Riceville 67, Waterloo Christian 27

Lanesboro 52, G-E 25

Hayfield 87, Triton 42

GHV 78, Eagle Grove 48

West Fork 41, Osage 39

Mason City 62, Fort Dodge 54

K-M 66, Lourdes 45

Alden-Conger 57, Sch. Acadmey 30

Rockford 56, St. Ansgar 28

North Union 50, Lake Mills 31

N-K 29, Central Springs 38

Clear Lake 61, IF-A 28

 
HS BB

Hayfield 61, Triton 48

GHV 90, Eagle Grove 40

Glenville-Emmons 39, L-P 56

West Hancock 62, Newman 45

Lourdes 75, K-M 51

Humboldt 57, H-D 29

Cotter 40, Fillmore Central 38

N-K 33, Central Springs 56

Riceville 63, Waterloo Christian 42

St. Ansgar 65, Rockford 63

Fort Dodge 53, Mason City 49

NRHEG 73, L-H 47

Forest City 63, B-K 27

Garrigan 64, North Iowa 43

Osage 65, West Fork 63 Final/OT

IF-A 74, Clear Lake 72

Charles City 78, New Hampton 63

 

 

HS Boys Hockey

Albert Lea 2, Century 1

 

HS Wrestling

Rockford 54, North Butler 21

N-K 54, North Union 6

G-T-R-A 57, N-K 18

N-K 36, WBM 30

Crestwood 60, Rockford 24

Crestwood 64, North Butler 12

NFV 39, Rockford 34

Lake Mills 60, Eagle Grove 9

Lake Mills 63, West Hancock 12

Clear Lake 33, Spencer 34
-Spencer wins on criteria

