Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin is branching out

AUSTIN, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin is finding a new way to make their patient care more accessible. They are opening up an Express Care Clinic at the Hy-Vee grocery store in Austin.

The clinic is designed to help patients with less severe illnesses like allergies, colds and even migraines.

The hospital believes many folks will benefit from the new clinic because it will help you get in and out of the doctor’s office faster.

“Sometimes it’s hard to come in and see a primary care doctor or you go to urgent care to see a doctor and it’s also a long wait,” said Dr. Alberto Marcelin, Mayo Clinic Health System- Austin. “If you have a cold, headache or an infection of the eye, all you need to do is go to the clinic. You can come in get done and go back to your daily life.”

They say it’s not just a quicker alternative to the doctor’s office, but it’s cheaper and also more convenient.

“We’re very excited about having the express clinic. Basically it’s just going to be a quick care for people in Austin. I think the community will really benefit from that,” said Marcelin.

They will start construction in spring and are hoping to have it up and running in May.