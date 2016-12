MASON CITY, Iowa – The woman accused of stealing from a North Iowa car dealer is pleading not guilty.

Authorities say 43-year-old Amy Michele Monahan of Mason City embezzled over $54,000 while working as the office manager at Lake Chevrolet in Clear Lake between December, 2013, and January, 2016. She is charged with 1st degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct and forgery.

Monahan entered a not guilty plea Monday at Cerro Gordo County District Court. Her trial has been scheduled for March 7, 2017.