Southern Minnesota rollover injures one

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Fillmore County man is hurt after a one-vehicle rollover in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Dave N. Huse of Rushford was driving west on Interstate 90 when he went off the road near mile marker 159 and rolled.

Huse suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and the Albert Lea Police Department assisted at the scene of this accident, which happened around 6:37 am Tuesday.

The State Patrol says road conditions were icy.

