Spreading holiday cheer with music

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some visitors to a local hospital and staff got quite the performance on Tuesday.

Participants with PossAbilities, which assists those with disabilities in our area, belted out some holiday favorites for people at Olmsted Medical Center. Some of the classics included “We wish you a Merry Christmas,” and “Rudolph the red nosed reindeer”. Those with the group tell us it’s not only important for their participants to get out and meet people but also spread holiday cheer for those who need it.

