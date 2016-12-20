What You Clicked On: Intricate Halloween costume

Related Coverage Elaborate costume comes to life

KIMT News 3 – As 2016 nears an end, KIMT News 3 is looking back at some of our most viewed stories throughout the year.

We’re taking a look back to Halloween when a couple from Clear Lake brought a very involved costume idea to life. Chuck Myers’ wife Angela spent over 30 hours creating a spirit walker costume for Chuck to wear to Star 106’s Boogie Spooktacular.

“Everybody at the Surf was coming up to me, they didn’t know what I was, hundreds of people wanted to take pictures with me and it was a lot of fun,” Chuck told KIMT News 3.

