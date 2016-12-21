Austin Hy-Vee’s “Feed a Family” initiative

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hundreds of local families will be enjoying a nice holiday meal this year, all thanks to the generosity of the others.

The Austin Hy-Vee is partnering up with the Salvation Army for the 9th annual Feed a Family initiative. Through donations from area businesses and community members, families in need were able to pick up bags filled with foods like ham, dinner rolls and pie.
“We raise much needed funds to put together the sacks. It’s a great labor of love to be able to help out some people that just need a little extra bump this holiday season,” said Austin Hy-Vee Store Director Dan Goshorn.

This year the program is providing meals for about 600 families.

