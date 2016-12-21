Bolan residents want to update town sign and sidewalk

BOLAN, Iowa – Members of one small town are taking steps to spruce up their community. Residents in Bolan are hoping to replace a sign that has been around since 1987. They’re also looking to re-do a sidewalk. Altogether the projects will cost about $8,400.

About 60 pieces of sidewalk are needed at $100 each and so far 22 have been sold.

One resident says the sidewalk that connects the church and schoolhouse is used all the time.

“We’ve hosted different things here,” Linda Nydegger said. “The children will play in the park, walk down to the church, we have a vacation Bible school club now that goes down to the church also after meeting here and it’s just makes it a little more up to date.”

If you would like to donate you can send money to the Bolan Community Fund at 4211 Tulip Lane, Kensett, IA 50448.