Gift card bonuses

KIMT News 3 – Gift cards make a great last minute gift and right now many stores and restaurants are offering bonuses or incentives to buy them. Find where you can get the most bang for your buck here:

Restaurants

Retail and Entertainment Gift Cards

  • AMF Bowling – You can get a $10 bonus card along with your $50 gift card purchase.
  • Converse – Purchase a gift card valued at $50 or greater, and you’ll get a $10 gift card.
  • DSW – When you purchase a $50 gift card, you’ll receive a $5 bonus card.
  • Fandango – You’ll be rewarded with a free movie rental when you purchase a $75 gift card.
  • Half Price Books – You’ll receive a $5 bonus card with your $25 gift card purchase.
  • L.L. Bean – When you spend $50 or more, you’ll receive a $10 gift card for future purchases.
  • Main Event Entertainment – You can get a $10 bonus fun card with your $25 gift card purchase.
  • Marcus Theaters – Get $5 in snack cash when you make a $25 gift card purchase.
  • Massage Envy – Score a $25 promo card with your $100 gift card purchase.
  • Sephora – Enjoy a free 45-minute custom makeover with a $50 gift card purchase.

