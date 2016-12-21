Helping children with mental illness

ROCHESTER, Minn. – State leaders in Minnesota are looking to help children with mental health issues.

Recently officials released a survey which asks both providers and families on what the state can do better in helping younger people battling mental illness. We talked to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Rochester and they tell us one of the major problems they are having is short-term crisis facilities for children. There are numerous amounts of them for adults but not for children.

Here’s a link to the survey for families. The other link for providers can be found here.