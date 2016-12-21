Helping children with mental illness

ADAM SALLETT By Published: Updated:
children-mental-health-vo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – State leaders in Minnesota are looking to help children with mental health issues.

Recently officials released a survey which asks both providers and families on what the state can do better in helping younger people battling mental illness. We talked to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Rochester and they tell us one of the major problems they are having is short-term crisis facilities for children. There are numerous amounts of them for adults but not for children.

Here’s a link to the survey for families. The other link for providers can be found here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s