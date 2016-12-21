Howard County crash injures two people

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
police-lights-generic-1

CHESTER, Iowa – Two people were hurt after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Howard County.

It happened around 7:16 am on Highway 63, two miles south of Chester.  The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says Jeffery Waller of Davenport was driving north when he crossed the center line and struck the southbound vehicle driven by Denny Lubert of Chester.

Waller and a passenger in his vehicle were transported to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment of their injuries.  Lubert was apparently unharmed.

Waller is listed in fair condition.

The Iowa State Patrol, Chester First Responders, LeRoy Ambulance and the Chester Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

