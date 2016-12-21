Mailing packages during the holidays

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- United States Postal Service offices are bustling this time of year to get packages delivered by Christmas.

Karl Nedved, customer service supervisor at the U.S. Postal Service office in Clear Lake, said the volume of packages is up 18 percent from last year over the holidays.

Nedved said because of more packages and gifts being sent out and delivered through mail, it’s been non-stop for mailmen and employees at the office.

“We only can have so many windows operating at one time and we’re trying to take care of the customers, which is our job, as quick as can,” said Nedved. “They’re great [customers], they’ve been really patient with us, they understand.”

Nedved said Monday was the busiest mailing day of the year, nationwide, with 12 million customers. He said they’re expecting Thursday to be the busiest delivery day of the year, with 30 million packages being delivered nationwide.