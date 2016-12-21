MN HS Girls Hockey Rankings (12/21)

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Class AA

Rank-School Record Last Week

1. Edina (10) (9-0-0) 1

2. Maple Grove (10-1-0) 2

3. Eden Prairie (9-2-0) 3

4. Elk River4Zimmerman (9-2-0) 6

5. Hill-Murray (9-2-0) 5

6. Blaine (8-2-0) 4

7. Centennial (8-3-0) 7

8. Lakeville South (10-3-0) 9

9. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-3-1) 8

10.Forest Lake (5-2-1) 10

11.Chaska1Chanhassen (6-6-0) 14

12.Wayzata (6-5-0) 11

13.Minnetonka (4-5-2) 12

14.Mounds View (7-1-0) 18

15.Hopkins1Park (10-3-0) 17

16.Eagan (6-3-2) 13

17.White Bear Lake (8-4-0) 15

18.Dodge County (7-3-0) 16

19.Shakopee (7-2-3) RV

20.Brainerd2Little Falls (11-0-0) RV

Receiving votes: Eastview, Stillwater Area, Grand RapidsRGreenway, East Ridge, Lakeville North, Champlin Park. ¤

Class A Rank-School Record Last Week

1. Blake (10) (8-1-1) 1

2. Breck (8-3-0) 2

3. Warroad (7-4-1) 3

4. St. Paul United (10-2-1) 5

5. Thief River Falls (10-3-0) 4

6. Delano6Rockford (10-1-0) 8

7. Proctor7Hermantown (8-3-0) 7

8. New Prague (5-4-1) 6

9. Princeton (10-3-0) 12

10.Hibbing1Chisholm (5-5-0) 9

11.Alexandria (4-3-1) 10

12.Red Wing (8-3-1) 14

13.South St. Paul (6-4-1) 16

14.East Grand Forks (6-2-1) 15

15.Northfield (5-4-1) 11

16.Moose Lake Area (9-1-1) 17

17.Orono (3-5-0) 13

18.Mound Westonka (8-4-0) 18

19.Owatonna (7-1-0) 19

20.New Ulm (9-1-1) 20

Receiving votes: Hutchinson.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)