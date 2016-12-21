MN HS Girls Hockey Rankings (12/21)

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Class AA
Rank-School Record Last Week
1. Edina (10) (9-0-0) 1
2. Maple Grove (10-1-0) 2
3. Eden Prairie (9-2-0) 3
4. Elk River4Zimmerman (9-2-0) 6
5. Hill-Murray (9-2-0) 5
6. Blaine (8-2-0) 4
7. Centennial (8-3-0) 7
8. Lakeville South (10-3-0) 9
9. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-3-1) 8
10.Forest Lake (5-2-1) 10
11.Chaska1Chanhassen (6-6-0) 14
12.Wayzata (6-5-0) 11
13.Minnetonka (4-5-2) 12
14.Mounds View (7-1-0) 18
15.Hopkins1Park (10-3-0) 17
16.Eagan (6-3-2) 13
17.White Bear Lake (8-4-0) 15
18.Dodge County (7-3-0) 16
19.Shakopee (7-2-3) RV
20.Brainerd2Little Falls (11-0-0) RV
Receiving votes: Eastview, Stillwater Area, Grand RapidsRGreenway, East Ridge, Lakeville North, Champlin Park. ¤
Class A Rank-School Record Last Week
1. Blake (10) (8-1-1) 1
2. Breck (8-3-0) 2
3. Warroad (7-4-1) 3
4. St. Paul United (10-2-1) 5
5. Thief River Falls (10-3-0) 4
6. Delano6Rockford (10-1-0) 8
7. Proctor7Hermantown (8-3-0) 7
8. New Prague (5-4-1) 6
9. Princeton (10-3-0) 12
10.Hibbing1Chisholm (5-5-0) 9
11.Alexandria (4-3-1) 10
12.Red Wing (8-3-1) 14
13.South St. Paul (6-4-1) 16
14.East Grand Forks (6-2-1) 15
15.Northfield (5-4-1) 11
16.Moose Lake Area (9-1-1) 17
17.Orono (3-5-0) 13
18.Mound Westonka (8-4-0) 18
19.Owatonna (7-1-0) 19
20.New Ulm (9-1-1) 20
Receiving votes: Hutchinson.
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)