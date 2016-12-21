MN HS Boys Hockey Rankings (12/21)

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:

BOYS CLASS AA

Rank-School Record Last Week

1. Stillwater Area (9) (7-0-0) 2

2. Elk River2Zimmerman (2) (7-1-0) 4

3. Grand Rapids (7-1-0) 3

4. Eden Prairie (2) (6-2-0) 1

5. St. Thomas Academy (6-1-0) 5

6. Holy Family Catholic (7-1-0) 6

7. Edina (5-3-0) 7

8. Centennial (5-1-0) 10

9. Lakeville North (4-1-1) 9

10.Hill-Murray (5-0-1) 12

11.Duluth East (4-3-0) 11

12.Minnetonka (4-4-0) 8

13.Moorhead (5-2-0) 13

14.Prior Lake (4-2-0) 15

15.Maple Grove (6-2-0) 18

16.Lakeville South (5-3-1) 16

17.Wayzata (2-5-0) 14

18.St. Michael-Albertville (5-1-0) 17

19.White Bear Lake (6-1-0) 19

20.Bemidji (5-3-0) 20

Receiving votes: Eastview, Blaine, Duluth Marshall, Cretin-Derham Hall, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Burnsville, Andover.

BOYS CLASS A

Rank-School Record Last Week

1.Delano (8) (6-0-0) 1

2.Hermantown (2) (4-1-1) 2

3.St. Paul Academy (4-0-0) 3

4.Breck (4-3-0) 4

5.St. Cloud Cathedral (5-1-2) 5

6.Mahtomedi (3-3-0) 6

7.Greenway (7-1-0) 9

8.East Grand Forks (5-1-1) 10

9.Hibbing9Chisholm (5-2-0) 13

10.Alexandria (2-3-2) 7

11.Sartell-St. Stephen (4-1-2) 8

12.Minnehaha Academy (5-1-0) 12

13.Orono (5-2-0) 14

14.Northfield (5-1-1) 17

15.Warroad (1-5-1) 11

16.Blake (4-3-0) 19

17.Princeton (4-0-0) RV

18.New Prague (5-3-0) 15

19.Monticello (6-2-0) 16

20.Rochester Lourdes (3-4-0) NR

Receiving votes: Luverne, St. Paul Johnson, Mankato East, Thief River Falls, North Branch.

