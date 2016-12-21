MN HS Boys Hockey Rankings (12/21)

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:
BOYS CLASS AA
Rank-School Record Last Week
1. Stillwater Area (9) (7-0-0) 2
2. Elk River2Zimmerman (2) (7-1-0) 4
3. Grand Rapids (7-1-0) 3
4. Eden Prairie (2) (6-2-0) 1
5. St. Thomas Academy (6-1-0) 5
6. Holy Family Catholic (7-1-0) 6
7. Edina (5-3-0) 7
8. Centennial (5-1-0) 10
9. Lakeville North (4-1-1) 9
10.Hill-Murray (5-0-1) 12
11.Duluth East (4-3-0) 11
12.Minnetonka (4-4-0) 8
13.Moorhead (5-2-0) 13
14.Prior Lake (4-2-0) 15
15.Maple Grove (6-2-0) 18
16.Lakeville South (5-3-1) 16
17.Wayzata (2-5-0) 14
18.St. Michael-Albertville (5-1-0) 17
19.White Bear Lake (6-1-0) 19
20.Bemidji (5-3-0) 20
Receiving votes: Eastview, Blaine, Duluth Marshall, Cretin-Derham Hall, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Burnsville, Andover.
BOYS CLASS A
Rank-School Record Last Week
1.Delano (8) (6-0-0) 1
2.Hermantown (2) (4-1-1) 2
3.St. Paul Academy (4-0-0) 3
4.Breck (4-3-0) 4
5.St. Cloud Cathedral (5-1-2) 5
6.Mahtomedi (3-3-0) 6
7.Greenway (7-1-0) 9
8.East Grand Forks (5-1-1) 10
9.Hibbing9Chisholm (5-2-0) 13
10.Alexandria (2-3-2) 7
11.Sartell-St. Stephen (4-1-2) 8
12.Minnehaha Academy (5-1-0) 12
13.Orono (5-2-0) 14
14.Northfield (5-1-1) 17
15.Warroad (1-5-1) 11
16.Blake (4-3-0) 19
17.Princeton (4-0-0) RV
18.New Prague (5-3-0) 15
19.Monticello (6-2-0) 16
20.Rochester Lourdes (3-4-0) NR
Receiving votes: Luverne, St. Paul Johnson, Mankato East, Thief River Falls, North Branch.