One injured after truck runs into a school bus

GARNER, Iowa – The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says one person was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus.

It happened Monday at approximately 4:11 pm at 2198 Vail Avenue in rural Garner. The school bus was stopped and had just dropped off two students. The Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Stephen Edward Markle II was driving a pickup truck north and struck the rear of the school bus.

The bus driver and eight students onboard were evaluated by medical personnel but were not injured.

Markle was flown by helicopter to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa, then transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester. He is listed in critical condition.

Garner police, fire and volunteer ambulance service all assisted at the scene.