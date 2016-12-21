Rochester shooter sentenced

Related Coverage One in custody after Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Gunfire at an apartment complex will keep a man in jail a bit longer.

23-year-old Bolus Andre Dimbiti of Rochester was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality. He was arrested after shots were fired on December 20, 2015, on 21st Avenue SE in Rochester.

Dimbiti was ordered to spend 350 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 227 days already served, and received two years of supervised probation.