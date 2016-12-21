Rochester shooter sentenced

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Bolus Dimbiti
Bolus Dimbiti

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Gunfire at an apartment complex will keep a man in jail a bit longer.

23-year-old Bolus Andre Dimbiti of Rochester was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.  He was arrested after shots were fired on December 20, 2015, on 21st Avenue SE in Rochester.

Dimbiti was ordered to spend 350 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, with credit for 227 days already served, and received two years of supervised probation.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s