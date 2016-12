ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local mayor is taking off his suit in order to bring holiday cheer to his employees.

Mayor Ardell Brede of Rochester spent his Wednesday going around in a sleigh, handing out cards to various city departments. Not only did the Mayor Santa go to each fire station but also the police department. Brede tells us this is something for him to do to give thanks. He also mentions he will be gifting $500 to the parks department to add more trees to area parks.