Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s 6-foot senior Hannah Lau looks like a low-post, but her ability to knock down the three-pointer makes her a versatile player for the Cardinals. Just last week Lau grabbed her 500th career rebound, becoming just the third GHV girl to hit the 500-mark in school history. Click on the video tab for the full story on our Student Athlete of the Week, Hannah Lau.

