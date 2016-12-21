What You Clicked On: Going bald for a good cause

By Published:
bebo-online

KIMT News 3 – As 2016 nears an end, KIMT News 3 is looking back at some of our most viewed stories throughout the year.

Today we’re looking back to November when people of all ages went bald in honor of Bebo, a first-grader recently diagnosed with leukemia. The community of Wells, Minnesota, rallied together to support a little boy with a big fight ahead. And Bebo himself surprised everyone by showing up to the event later that night.

“I know that Bebo is a good kid and that he deserves a chance that each and every one of us had. This is for him and this is his day,” said Myrna Boggess, who works at Bebo’s school and shaved her head in his honor.

Click the video tab for a closer look back at the story. 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s