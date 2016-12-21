What You Clicked On: Going bald for a good cause

Related Coverage Going Bald for Bebo

KIMT News 3 – As 2016 nears an end, KIMT News 3 is looking back at some of our most viewed stories throughout the year.

Today we’re looking back to November when people of all ages went bald in honor of Bebo, a first-grader recently diagnosed with leukemia. The community of Wells, Minnesota, rallied together to support a little boy with a big fight ahead. And Bebo himself surprised everyone by showing up to the event later that night.

“I know that Bebo is a good kid and that he deserves a chance that each and every one of us had. This is for him and this is his day,” said Myrna Boggess, who works at Bebo’s school and shaved her head in his honor.

