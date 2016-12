CHARLES CITY, Iowa – “I was so shocked, I couldn’t believe it,” 81-year-old Phyliss Stock said.

The Charles City woman got quite the surprise this week when she won $5,000 off a holiday crossword scratch ticket. She collected her money Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery’s Mason City office.

Stock says she plans to give some of the money to her three children and the rest toward rent.

“I feel God blessed me,” she said.