Clementine, Jicama and Pomegranate Salad

RAQUEL HELLMAN By Published: Updated:
salad

All you need:
1/4 c. fresh clementine juice
1 1/2 tsp fresh lime juice
1 1/2 tsp white balsamic or white wine vinegar
Salt and pepper, to taste
1/2 c. Hy-Vee canola oil
6 c. spring greens
1 (15 oz) can sliced beets, drained
1/4 c. thinly sliced red onion
1/2 jicama, peeled, cut into matchsticks
3 clementines, peeled, cut into sections
6 tbsp pomegranate seeds, optional

All you do:
1. For dressing, whisk clementine juice, lime juice, vinegar, and salt and black pepper to taste in small bowl. Slowly whisk in oil; set aside.
2. Arrange salad greens in large serving dish. Top with beets, onion, jicama and clementine sections. Drizzle dressing over salad. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds, if desired. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts per serving:
Calories: 260
Fat: 19g
Carbohydrate: 23g
Protein: 3g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Saturated Fat: 2g
Dietary Fiber: 6g
Sodium: 320mg

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s