Clementine, Jicama and Pomegranate Salad

All you need:

1/4 c. fresh clementine juice

1 1/2 tsp fresh lime juice

1 1/2 tsp white balsamic or white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 c. Hy-Vee canola oil

6 c. spring greens

1 (15 oz) can sliced beets, drained

1/4 c. thinly sliced red onion

1/2 jicama, peeled, cut into matchsticks

3 clementines, peeled, cut into sections

6 tbsp pomegranate seeds, optional

All you do:

1. For dressing, whisk clementine juice, lime juice, vinegar, and salt and black pepper to taste in small bowl. Slowly whisk in oil; set aside.

2. Arrange salad greens in large serving dish. Top with beets, onion, jicama and clementine sections. Drizzle dressing over salad. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds, if desired. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts per serving:

Calories: 260

Fat: 19g

Carbohydrate: 23g

Protein: 3g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Saturated Fat: 2g

Dietary Fiber: 6g

Sodium: 320mg