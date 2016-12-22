Difficult holiday travel expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An already busy travel day won’t be made any easier by the snow forecasted for our area Friday. Anyone hitting the roads for the holiday weekend could experience difficult travel conditions.

As of Thursday afternoon, The Minnesota Department of Transportation activated both plow shifts for the southeast part of the state with the first shift slated to head out around midnight. Anyone planning on traveling Friday should expect to see crews out working to stay ahead of the storm.

“We’ll have 101 plows in southeastern Minnesota, they will work until things are clear and it’s deemed safe and then we’ll just watch the weather on and through the weekend and see if it requires us to be out,” explains Mike Dougherty with MnDOT.

Motorists are asked to give plows room to do their work and remember they will be traveling at a slower than traffic.

“They’re out there working and they want to get those roads clear as fast as you do and if you can just back off and they’ll get that ground and the roads scrapped up enough so it should be a good clear path.”

His best advice for travelers is to give yourselves plenty of time and plan ahead by checking road conditions at 511mn.org.