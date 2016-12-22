Healthy holiday tips

MASON CITY, Iowa- If you plan to prepare one of your favorite dishes for the holidays, make sure you’re doing it safely to keep germs out of your food.

Cerro Gordo County Dept of Public Health dietitian Katelyn Nicholson said make sure to wash hands with soap to prevent spread of germs.

Nicholson said if you’re making something sweet for Christmas, wait until it’s cooked before you taste test.

“If you’re in the middle of cooking, lets say you’re making a batch of cookies and there’s egg in there and you’re tasting the cookie dough,” said Nicholson. “You’re going to be at risk for salmonella.”

Nicholson said it’s important to make sure you’re sanitizing the sponges you use to clean dishes and replace them every week or two.