Hormel Foods raises money for United Way of Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods has completed their annual fundraising campaign for the United Way of Mower County.

This year, Hormel corporate office employees raised $333,261 dollars, which will help fund the many programs the United Way offers.

“Hormel really is about giving back. It doesn’t have to be around the holidays, it’s all year long. Hormel is looking to what we can do to help our employees, help others in the community, and around the world,” said Nicole Shute of Hormel Foods Corporation.

“The partnership we have with Hormel is overwhelming sometimes. The fact that they understand the need in the community and that they really engage with their employees. They realize how blessed they are and they work really hard to give back and make sure that our community is taken care of,” said United Way Executive Director Diane Baker.

This year’s donation sets a new record for the annual fundraising campaign.