IA HS Girls Basketball Rankings (12/22)

Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Springvillle
|8-0
|1
|2
|Turkey Valley
|7-0
|2
|3
|Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
|8-0
|3
|4
|Colo-Nesco
|8-1
|4
|5
|Kee
|5-1
|5
|6
|AGWSR
|6-0
|6
|7
|Marquette Catholic
|9-1
|7
|8
|Newell-Fonda
|6-2
|8
|9
|Glidden-Ralston
|6-1
|9
|10
|Burlington Notre Dame
|6-2
|11
|11
|Grand View Christian
|5-2
|12
|12
|Easton Valley
|6-3
|10
|13
|Kingsley-Pierson
|9-0
|13
|14
|Sidney
|6-0
|14
|15
|Lynnville-Sully
|8-0
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
|1
|Iowa City Regina
|8-0
|1
|2
|Treynor
|7-0
|2
|3
|Western Christian
|6-1
|3
|4
|Central Decatur
|7-0
|4
|5
|Mount Ayr
|8-0
|5
|6
|Panorama
|9-0
|6
|7
|North Linn
|10-0
|7
|8
|Pella Christian
|6-2
|8
|9
|Van Meter
|6-1
|9
|10
|Rockford
|8-0
|10
|11
|Interstate 35
|4-2
|9
|12
|Cascade
|8-1
|12
|13
|IKM-Manning
|4-2
|13
|14
|Mediapolis
|6-0
|14
|15
|Bellevue
|7-2
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
|1
|Pocahontas Area
|8-0
|1
|2
|Sioux Center
|8-0
|2
|3
|Union
|7-0
|3
|4
|Cherokee
|6-0
|4
|5
|Center Point-Urbana
|7-1
|5
|6
|Crestwood
|6-0
|6
|7
|Mount Vernon
|6-2
|7
|8
|Clear Lake
|7-1
|8
|9
|Davenport Assumption
|6-2
|9
|10
|West Marshall
|7-0
|10
|11
|Shenandoah
|7-1
|12
|12
|Central Lee
|7-0
|13
|13
|Kuemper Catholic
|6-1
|NR
|14
|Monticello
|6-2
|11
|15
|Algona
|7-1
|NR
Dropped Out: Osage (14), PCM (15)
Class 4A
|1
|Pella
|6-0
|1
|2
|Marion
|9-0
|2
|3
|Keokuk
|3-1
|3
|4
|Nevada
|7-1
|7
|5
|Grinnell
|5-2
|4
|6
|Boone
|7-1
|6
|7
|Lewis Central
|7-1
|8
|8
|Western Dubuque
|7-0
|9
|9
|North Scott
|5-2
|10
|10
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|6-3
|11
|11
|Ballard
|6-2
|12
|12
|Carlisle
|6-2
|5
|13
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|4-4
|NR
|14
|Le Mars
|4-2
|14
|15
|Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|5-2
|15
Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13)
Class 5A
|1
|Indianola
|7-0
|1
|2
|Iowa City High
|8-0
|2
|3
|Iowa City West
|7-1
|3
|4
|Davenport North
|6-1
|4
|5
|Cedar Falls
|6-1
|5
|6
|Waukee
|6-1
|8
|7
|Ames
|6-2
|9
|8
|West Des Moines Valley
|7-2
|7
|9
|Dowling Catholic
|7-1
|11
|10
|Johnston
|6-2
|6
|11
|Southeast Polk
|7-2
|10
|12
|Linn-Mar
|7-2
|13
|13
|Pleasant Valley
|7-1
|14
|14
|Ankeny Centennial
|5-3
|12
|15
|Bettendorf
|6-2
|15