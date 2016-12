MASON CITY, Iowa – A 52-year-old Mason City man now faces a charge of aggravated assault on a correctional officer after an incident on Wednesday night.

Joseph Wallace is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of third-degree sex abuse.

Sheriff Kevin Pals says around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Wallace kicked an officer in the shin. The officer reported an abrasion and bruising along with a hurt thumb.