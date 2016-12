Kasson-Mantorville senior Kristin Scott entered their game on Thursday night against Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20 points away from breaking the previous all-time points record set by Jaime Bell. Scott went on to score 25 points, 18 rebounds in their victory to become K-M’s new leader. Click on the video tab for highlights of her record breaking shot and post game reaction from her and coach Ryan Haraldson.

