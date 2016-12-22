Keeping heart healthy during the holidays

MASON CITY, Iowa – While the holidays can be a time of joy, they can also be a time for overeating, excessive drinking and stress, leading to heart issues.

According to cardiologist Dr. Samuel Congello of the Mercy Heart and Vascular Institute, cold weather can tighten arteries, leading to heart problems. So it’s important to dress warm.

He also suggests having food and alcohol in moderation and getting in a little exercise whenever you can.

“The best thing you can do for your heart health is do a nice leisurely gentle walk that’s good as any type of other exercise,” Congello said. “Do it for about 15 minutes a day four to five days a week is what you need to do to keep your heart healthy.”

Congello also says emotional stress can be worse for your heart than physical stress so it’s important to take a minute to relax and enjoy the holidays if you’re feeling overwhelmed.