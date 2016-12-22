MN HS AP BB Poll (12/21)

The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

Class 4A

1. Champlin Park (5-0)

2. Apple Valley (5-1)

3. Lakeville North (3-1)

4. Park Center (5-0)

5. Edina (3-1)

6. Hopkins (4-1)

7. Maple Grove (3-1)

8. Chaska (2-2)

9. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-2)

10.Rosemount (4-0)

Class 3A

1. DeLaSalle (4-1)

2. Delano (5-0)

3. Totino-Grace (5-0)

4. Orono (5-1)

5. Marshall (5-0)

6. Fergus Falls (3-1)

7. Austin (3-0)

8. Mahtomedi (4-0)

9. Big Lake (5-0)

10.Alexandria (3-0)

Class 2A

1. Caledonia (5-0)

2. Minnehaha Academy (1-3)

3. Annandale (4-0)

4. Jackson County Central (2-1)

5. Esko (6-1)

6. Crosby-Ironton (5-0)

7. Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0)

8. Watertown-Mayer (4-0)

9. Brooklyn Center (5-1)

10.Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (4-1)

Class 1A

1. Minneapolis North (4-1)

2. Red Lake (7-0)

3. Central Minnesota Christian (3-0)

4. Spring Grove (6-0)

5. Lake Park-Audubon (6-0)

6. Goodhue (6-0)

7. Nevis (5-0)

8. Browerville-Eagle Valley (3-2)

9. Hillcrest Lutheran (4-0)

10.Mountain Lake Area (6-0)

