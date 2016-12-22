MN HS AP BB Poll (12/21)

The Minnesota boys’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
Class 4A
1. Champlin Park (5-0)
2. Apple Valley (5-1)
3. Lakeville North (3-1)
4. Park Center (5-0)
5. Edina (3-1)
6. Hopkins (4-1)
7. Maple Grove (3-1)
8. Chaska (2-2)
9. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-2)
10.Rosemount (4-0)
Class 3A
1. DeLaSalle (4-1)
2. Delano (5-0)
3. Totino-Grace (5-0)
4. Orono (5-1)
5. Marshall (5-0)
6. Fergus Falls (3-1)
7. Austin (3-0)
8. Mahtomedi (4-0)
9. Big Lake (5-0)
10.Alexandria (3-0)
Class 2A
1. Caledonia (5-0)
2. Minnehaha Academy (1-3)
3. Annandale (4-0)
4. Jackson County Central (2-1)
5. Esko (6-1)
6. Crosby-Ironton (5-0)
7. Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0)
8. Watertown-Mayer (4-0)
9. Brooklyn Center (5-1)
10.Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (4-1)
Class 1A
1. Minneapolis North (4-1)
2. Red Lake (7-0)
3. Central Minnesota Christian (3-0)
4. Spring Grove (6-0)
5. Lake Park-Audubon (6-0)
6. Goodhue (6-0)
7. Nevis (5-0)
8. Browerville-Eagle Valley (3-2)
9. Hillcrest Lutheran (4-0)
10.Mountain Lake Area (6-0)
