Multi-vehicle accident in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – One person was hurt after a four-vehicle accident Thursday in Cerro Gordo County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened at about 5:38 pm at the intersection of 210th Street and Raven Avenue. 44-year-old Dawn Hoss was eastbound on 201th Street and sideswiped a disabled vehicle on the side of the road. Hoss’ vehicle came to a halt in the roadway.

47-year-old Dale Hoss stopped his pickup truck to help out at the accident scene. That’s when the eastbound vehicle driven by 74-year-old Richard Birkholz struck the disabled vehicle on the side of the road and then collided with the pickup truck.

Birholz was transported by the Mason City Fire Department to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for treatment of a minor injury.

This accident is under investigation. Rockwell EMTs also assisted at the scene.