Petition on River City bond usage for proposed multipurpose arena

MASON CITY, Iowa- A petition for $18 million in essential purpose corporate bond usage by by the city of Mason City for an urban renewal project has started circulating the town.

The bond money would be used for the proposed ice arena and multipurpose arena in the old JC Pennys building.

Those with the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse say a petition would need at least 140 signatures to be accepted. At that point, the council would have to make a decision to either terminate the plans, or bring to a special election.

“If people want to have a more thorough vetting process or have involvement in the decision itself this gives people a voice to make that happen,” says Cerro Gordo County Auditor Ken Kline.

Kline says by law petitions need to be turned in to city hall before a final decision vote by the Mason City City Council.