Random Acts of Kindness Group provides 100+ turkey dinners for families in need this Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn. – More than 100 Rochester families will now be able to have a full turkey dinner on their tables this Christmas, and it’s all thanks to the efforts of the Random Acts of Kindness Group.

The RAK network organized a turkey donation drive online and volunteers spent Wednesday night packing the Christmas meals which each include a turkey, sides, bread, dessert, and sparkling cider.

The same group was responsible for donating, organizing, and delivering around 40 turkeys for families in need just two days before Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving we saw a need, we met that need with a little bit of a bridging of a gap of families that needed Thanksgiving meals,” explains Danielle Teal with the Random Acts of Kindness Group. “Then what we decided was we’d do the same for Christmas, but we would expand it a little bit more so these are really nice Christmas turkey meals that families are going to be getting that may not otherwise have a Christmas turkey meal.”

Teal says there was no hesitation from the community to make a larger turkey donation event happen.

“If people know that there’s a need in this community, without a shadow of a doubt people will come forward and they will help. We will help feed people who otherwise would be challenged with finding something for Christmas.”

Besides local donations, the food for the Christmas packs was also provided by Channel One Regional Food Bank and Community Food Response.

Teal adds there are always RAK opportunities in the works and if you’d like to be involved, check out the group’s Facebook page.