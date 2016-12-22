Ridgeway man arrested in ongoing burglary investigation

RIDGEWAY, Iowa – A 22-year-old man faces several charges after the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office conducted two search warrants on Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., deputies found several stolen guns and other burglarized items at a rural residence northeast of Ridgeway. As a result, Ronald Harrison was charged with third-degree felony burglary and aggravated misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Harrison was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail and the case remains under investigation.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Decorah Police Department, Calmar Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Drug Enforcement Administration, the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, Winneshiek County Ambulance, Winneshiek County Emergency Management and Winneshiek County Special Response Team.