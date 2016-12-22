Ridgeway man arrested in ongoing burglary investigation

By Published:
Harrison
Harrison

RIDGEWAY, Iowa – A 22-year-old man faces several charges after the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office conducted two search warrants on Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., deputies found several stolen guns and other burglarized items at a rural residence northeast of Ridgeway. As a result, Ronald Harrison was charged with third-degree felony burglary and aggravated misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

Harrison was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail and the case remains under investigation.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Decorah Police Department, Calmar Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Drug Enforcement Administration, the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office, Winneshiek County Ambulance, Winneshiek County Emergency Management and Winneshiek County Special Response Team.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s