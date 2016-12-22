Rochester man arrested on attempted burglary charge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A well-known burglar has been arrested after allegedly attempting to get into four homes through their garage doors.

Rochester police say around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of 24th St. NW, a caller reported seeing a white man attempting to open various garage doors. When police went to that area, though, they didn’t find any evidence — but they knew 34-year-old Sean Jacobson, who was out on bond, lived nearby.

Police say they also received reports that a house in the 2400 block of 25th St. NW was recently burglarized, resulting in a loss of $1,700 in cash and coin.

When officers confronted Jacobson at his parents’ nearby home, he admitted to trying to sneak in the garages but denied the other burglary. Police say, however, they have other evidence indicating it was him.

Jacobson faces a charge of attempted second-degree burglary. More charges could be filed as the investigation continues.