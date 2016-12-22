Toys for Tots distribution has parents feeling thankful

MASON CITY, Iowa – Watching children open Christmas presents can be a fun and heartwarming experience. However, some families can’t afford to buy presents for their children. But thanks to the Toys for Tots campaign, there will still be gifts for them under the tree. And on Thursday, parents had a chance to pick those toys out for their kids. And those parents were finding toys their kids are going to love.

“The drones, the little drones, the remote control cars, the games,” Heather Koenig said.

“I have found everything, I found the perfect remote control car for Roy, I found the perfect art set for Re’Anna and the cutest teddy bears for all of them, lots of things for Marshawn and Dacari,” Troyetta Maeweather said.

For some like Maeweather who isn’t able to afford gifts for all four of her kids, she says this Christmas will be full of joy watching her kids open the presents she was able to pick out.

“I think we are all grateful,” Maeweather said. “I think we’re all excited about the Christmas that our children are going to have, I think we’re all you know just excited knowing that they’re going to be able to open something up.”

Koenig is dealing with the same situation and is thankful for the community’s support.

“Some people are on a fixed income people that live paycheck to paycheck and for people like me who need the help, to come and have people donate all kinds of stuff for everybody else it really helps out tremendously,” she said.

And both mothers are beyond grateful to everyone who donated.

“Thanks a lot you guys really helped my family,” Maeweather said.

“I want to say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart and I hope you have guys have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Koenig said.

Those that applied were also able to pick out food baskets. The Salvation Army is expecting to serve about 1,000 families this year.