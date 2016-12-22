Travel tips for the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn.- An estimated 100 million people will be traveling from now until the new year, and if you fly there are some tips you should know before taking off.

Rochester Airport officials tell us you should always arrive early for your flight just in case there is long lines at either the check in or security. Also, when it comes to gifts there are a few guidelines you need to follow as well. Officials stress you should leave the gifts unwrapped when going through security just in case the TSA needs to check it. If it is wrapped and the TSA needs to check, they will unwrap the gift.

Also if you are concerned about an item, you can always take a photo and ask if it’s cleared by sending it to the TSA on social media.