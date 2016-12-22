Woman arrested on sexual abuse, child endangerment and assault charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, child endangerment and assault after an investigation stemming back to February.

Tawny Symonds, 30, of Wells, Minnesota, was arrested by Mason City police around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The charges are a result of a joint Iowa Department of Human Services investigation with the Mason City Police Department at a Mason City home Symonds operated an in-home daycare out of.

According to a child development home complaint filed through the Iowa Department of Human Services, Symonds had her child care registration revoked on Feb. 12 due to noncompliance.

According to the complaint, Symonds violated the safety plan when she had a person living in the home who she agreed earlier would not be there.